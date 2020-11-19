During Raiding Carlyle’s Closet, staff of the Carlyle House would like to share our love of the collections with guests. Various objects will be pulled from our collections to be displayed and discussed. We will be explaining collections care and maintenance, preservation that has taken place on objects, and how the care of these objects impacts the story told. We will have stations within the house with various objects, in varying mediums, to allow a more in-depth look at what goes on behind the scenes at Carlyle House. Reservations are required as space is limited. All COVID-procedures will be in place during this program.

To keep within proper COVID procedures we will be offering 4 slots every half hour from 6pm-8pm. $15 per person