The Race to Parenthood 5k is the featured event and fundraiser for the Road to Parenthood, a volunteer run, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that promotes infertility awareness, education, and support to help those who struggle on their path to parenthood. The race raises funds for the Road to Parenthood which provides financial support to couples struggling to pay for the cost of building their family. Since our first event in 2014, we have awarded grants to 23 Featured Couples and have welcomed 18 little ones into our ever growing family. This year, five new Featured Couples will become grant recipients!

