Race for the Fallen Glow Run - Lynchburg, VA

Enjoy a waterfront run as the course travels along the Riverwalk Trail and Percival's Island Natural Area on Concord Turnpike. The race will start at the Percival's Island Trail entrance off Concord Turnpike. Look for the inflated arch on race day to find the start line. (Follow the signs posted on race day).

The Race for the Fallen Glow Run is a night time family-fun race for participants of all ages & speeds! Register for the 5K, 1 Mile or as a Phantom Runner. Want to donate to help the families of fallen law enforcement officers, but can’t make the race? No problem! Register as a Phantom Runner and make a difference. The Police Benevolent Foundation’s Race for the Fallen (R4TF) GLOW RUN honors fallen officers and their families.

PARKING:

There will be signs posted directing you where to park on race day. Please follow the signs once you arrive and make your way to the registration/packet pick-up tents!

CHECK-IN and LATE REGISTRATION:

Check-in and late registration will run from 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM the day of the race.

THE MERCH:

Race Shirt

Glow Gear

Race Bag

Finisher Medal

** Additional glow gear can be purchased onsite.

TIMING CATEGORIES:

Medals will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers of the below categories.

Overall

Police

10 and under

11-19

20-30

30-45

45-60

60+