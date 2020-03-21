It's RAAW -- Reptiles and Amphibians Weekend at the Virginia Living Museum! See a wide variety of native and exotic reptiles and amphibians on display and in live animal programs March 21 and 22.

Guest exhibitors include:

Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries

Virginia Herpetological Society

Sandy Bottom Nature Park

Virginia Master Naturalists

Reptile Education of Virginia – featuring the African Spurred Tortoise, Amazon Tree Boa, Blood Python, Brazilian Rainbow Boa, Burmese Python, Gargoyle Gecko, Vietnamese Centipede, New Caledonian Giant Gecko and much more!

Also, learn about the museum’s citizen science projects such as FrogWatch and Turtle Census. See the differences between venomous and nonvenomous reptiles. Purchase a reptile skin bookmark, a “snake painting” by our resident snake, or animal-themed jewelry on sale to benefit our animals. RAAW is included in museum admission.

And check out our reptile-themed planetarium programs: A Sky Full of Scales and Noisy Neighbors: A Frog Story. Planetarium shows are $4 in addition to museum admission; schedule and tickets at the front desk.