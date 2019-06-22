QUIRK WORKSHOP: PLANT CARE WITH POMONA PLANTS

Do you love plants, but don't know how to keep them alive? Then this is the class for you! We will go over basic steps (how do I even select the right plant?) and a little nerdy science (what is N-P-K anyway?) to keep your investment growing long and strong. If you have sworn off plant life after you tossed your last green friend in the trash, this class will give you the confidence to try again! Join us Saturday, June 22nd from 12 pm - 1 pm during the People Via Plants weekend where Plant Care, Self Care and ceramics come together for one amazing weekend!! Melissa Micou, from the wonderful Pomona Plants will teach you the ins and outs of Plant Care!

Testimonials:

"Best class! Definitely helped me not be a plant killer anymore!"

"I took your class, and after keeping three plants alive, I am ready for more!"

"Ever since I took your class, my plant family has grown and is thriving. Thank you!"

This workshop is $25 per participant.

You can secure a spot for the workshop through payment, stop in or call Quirk at 804.340.6036. Limited spots are available. If you have any questions about the workshop please contact emily@quirkgallery.com

People Via Plants Trunk Show will be in the gallery Saturday June 22 - Sunday June 23! See the newest selection of ceramic wares and enjoy this weekend of self care, plant care and ceramics!