QUIRK WORKSHOP: PINK ON PINK JOURNAL MAKING WITH JOLINDA SMITHSON

PINK ON PINK: Journal Making with Jolinda Smithson

We are going to make a book together! In this Journal Making workshop, you’ll get a rose gold paperboard cover, pastel pink papers, a painted wooden spine and pink thread to create your very own journal. You will leave with a completed handmade journal and lots of ideas on how to use this in your daily life. No book making or bullet journaling experience is needed.

$50 per participant all materials included.

You can secure a spot for the workshop through payment, stop in or call Quirk at 804.340.6036.

Limited spots are available. If you have any questions about the workshop please contact emily@quirkgallery.com

More about the workshop!

The steps we'll take are - folding our signatures (the term for each section of your journal), using a tabletop trough to punch through each signature, trimming the pages for a neat front edge, rounding the interior paper corners, and finally securely sewing our pages into the journal.

The entire project is broken down into easy to follow steps, and your journal cover and spine have already been prepared and set up for you.

Jolinda has always had a passion for making things with her hands - she loves drawing, painting, book making and glass casting. She has carried a physical, handmade journal that she writes and pastes into almost daily for the last 3 years.