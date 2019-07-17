QUIRK WORKSHOP: FELTED GARMENTS WITH NASTASSJA SWIFT

Join us July 17th from 6 pm - 8 pm for our latest workshop, Felted Garments! Nastassja Swift of D For Dolls will share her techniques and teach participants how to embellish their wares. Bring in your favorite sweater, shirt or scarf and learn the magic of felting to add your very own design to your look! We’ll use two-dimensional needle-felting to apply a drawing of your choice, all while experimenting with image transfers, texture and color layering. All materials are provided, you just have to bring your threads! Come and enjoy the versatility of wool and walk away with a revamped oldie, but goodie.

$50 per participant

You can secure a spot for the workshop through payment, stop in or call Quirk at 804.340.6036. Limited spots are available. If you have any questions about the workshop please contact emily@quirkgallery.com