QUIRK TRUNK SHOW: SARAH WEST DESIGNS + MOTHER DAUGHTER JEWELRY

Come by on August 24th and 25th for a jewelry show featuring Sarah West of Sarah West Designs, and Heather Tanton of Mother Daughter Jewelry. Meet the artists and shop some beautiful pieces during this end of Summer event!

Sarah West creates jewelry inspired by the magic of geometry and the architectural latticework of bridges and electric towers. Using the beauty and strength of steel, she creates three-dimensional forms that express the resilience of the human spirit. Like the power lines that intersect the horizon, Sarah’s pieces are architectural landscapes that interact with body and space. Each piece is made from mild steel fabricated by cutting and brazing small lengths of steel wire to create three-dimensional jewelry. When brazing, Sarah introduces molten brass into the connection points of the heated steel. The pieces are finished in natural steel gray, blackened with a heat patina, or plated with a 2.5-micron thick 18k gold plate.

Sarah West's formal studies began at North Bennet Street School in Boston, where she learned traditional art jewelry fabrication and repair. From there, she went on to earn a BFA magna cum laude from East Carolina University and had the honor of studying with Linda Darty, Bob Ebendorf, Mi-Sook Hur, Tim Lazure, and Ken Bova.

Inspired by the gracious influence of her mother and grandmother, Mother Daughter Jewelry is a celebration of the strength of our collective bond and the inspiration and love that happens as a result of sharing beautiful objects and heirlooms. Contemporary, delicate, reverent and nostalgic without feeling trapped in some bygone era, Mother Daughter Jewelry pieces are meant to stand the test of time.

Saturday, August 24, 2019 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sunday, August 25, 2019 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM