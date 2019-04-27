QUIRK TRUNK SHOW: GINA PISTO

Saturday, April 27th and Sunday, April 28th come see and shop the whimsical ceramic work of local artist, Gina Pisto!

Gina Pisto is a ceramic artist currently living and working in Richmond, VA. She holds a BFA in ceramics from Grand Valley State University, and in 2018 completed a post-baccalaureate at Virginia Commonwealth University in the Crafts and Material Studies department. She shares with Quirk Gallery two bodies of work; stylized, mounted animal heads and decorative, floral-covered trays inspired by Russian folk art. Gina’s animal pieces draw inspiration from taxidermy, trophy hunting, and status objects in order to consider the relationships between humans and other animals. Her floral trays reference enamel-painted Russian zhostovo trays, but reinterpret the traditional form through mostly sculptural ceramics in an attempt to bridge a connection to her heritage.

Saturday, April 27th 10am - 5pm

Sunday, April 28th 10am - 4pm