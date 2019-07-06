QUIRK TRUNK SHOW: EMILY WARDEN + WANWAN WANG

On Saturday, July 6th and Sunday, July 7th, Quirk will feature two local artists, Emily Warden of Emily Warden Designs, and Wanwan Wang of Wandering.

Emily Warden was raised in Norfolk Virginia. She received her Bachelor of Arts from the School of Art, Design & Art History at James Madison University with a concentration in metalsmithing and jewelry design. Her current studio practice resides in Scott’s Addition in Richmond, Virginia where you can visit her showroom or workshop at the Highpoint Collective.

I use traditional metalsmithing techniques in the fabrication of my work which combines semi-precious / precious stones, minerals, and metals. Each piece is made by hand from start to finish, something I believe to be the greatest mark of authenticity. I design jewelry with the purpose to be shared, tell a story, and be passed down through generations - as heirlooms and treasures with meaning and intention. The range of final product includes classic, whimsical, sophisticated jewelry for both everyday wear and special occasions. As we move through our busy lives, the enigmatic pull of jewelry is something that continues to remind us we are still creatures of ritual and connection.

Wanwan Wang is a multi-faceted Chinese illustrator and designer, now living in Richmond, VA. Her parents discovered her special talent when she was four years old. She started with Chinoiserie painting, later using pencil, gouache, oil, acrylic, chalk, watercolor and ink. Her unique style is featured in a variety of media.

I portray creatures in their own element and in different scales to create a sense of space and structure. As subjects, I often choose animals who look like they are daydreaming. They stand with relaxed muscle tone in their most natural state. My strokes capture the brush of air upon fur and relaxed eyes softly focused on unseen objects in the distance. Each movement creates a new form, a twist or expansion about these animals. My brush returns these creatures to their origins, the places from whence they come. The images memorialize our planet. Meanwhile, it is my pleasure to bring joy to your spirit .