QUIRK TRUNK SHOW: CHIKAHISA STUDIO

Join us in the Main Gallery for a trunk show event featuring Seattle-based jewelry artist, Ann Chikahisa of Chikahisa Studio on Friday, March 29th from 9:00 am-6:00 pm and Saturday, March 30th from 10:00 am-5:00pm.

"Our hands are the gateway to our soul— the energy that comes from our hands is expressed through them. We connect with people through touching. It's my way of connecting with you through my rings. You'll love the organic shapes and textures because it celebrates imperfection. And there is so much beauty in imperfection. My rings are a reminder that we're not perfect and that is perfectly fine."

Chikahisa Studio uses sterling silver, bronze, 18k yellow gold, as well as precious and semi-precious stones in its designs. Balance, sustainability, beauty, and joy are integral to my work in both design and process. When ever possible, metals are derived from recycled sources. All diamonds are conflict free. All work is handcrafted, happily slight variations can occur.