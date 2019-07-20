QUIRK TRUNK SHOW: ASHLEY BUCHANAN

Come by on Saturday, July 20th and Sunday, July 21st for jewelry artist, Ashley Buchanan’s trunk show featuring her newest collection of pieces.

Ashley Buchanan is a jewelry artist who received her BFA in Jewelry and Metalsmithing from the University of Georgia and is currently making her living as a studio jeweler in Atlanta, Georgia. She has exhibited nationally and internationally in galleries and museums such as The Racine Art Museum, The Museum of Art and Design in New York and SOFA Chicago, to name a few. Her work is available in galleries and shops here and abroad, and she participates in high-end craft shows across the country such as the Smithsonian Craft Show, The Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show and The American Craft Exposition. Ashley’s work has been published in two of the Showcase 500 Series books, Ornament Magazine, Metalsmith Magazine and she was featured in American Craft Magazine as one of the short-listed artists for the Emerging Voices Award. She is a 2014 NICHE finalist and was also selected as one of the ten finalists for the LEAP award at the Society for Contemporary Craft. When making her powder coated, metal jewelry she focuses on image, pattern and decoration in order to reference ornamentation and historical jewelry. Ashley’s goal is to participate in the field of Craft with a fresh voice by creating wearable works of art that push the boundaries of jewelry while maintaining a clean, contemporary aesthetic.

Ashley’s work focuses on image, pattern and decoration in order to reference ornamentation and historical jewelry. As a maker, it is her intention to challenge the conventions of handmade jewelry through the use of traditional and non-traditional materials as well as new approaches to design and surface decoration. Utilizing silhouettes allows her to reduce historical images down to their most basic form and reference the history of jewelry with a clean, contemporary aesthetic. This is reinforced through the use of powder coating, a process commonly used on an industrial scale to coat or color large metal objects with a durable, uniform finish. The use of repeated iconic imagery has proved to be very important to Ashley’s work and in her most recent pieces, she has been playing with form and scale by exaggerating simple motifs such as teardrops, ovals and chain links. She has also been playing with color and asymmetry more than ever and will be debuting her newest collections of earrings in which YOU get to choose your own set!

Saturday, 10:00am - 5:00pm

Sunday, 10:00am- 4:00pm