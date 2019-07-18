QUIRK RECEPTION: TAYLOR ZARKADES KING, ARTIST-IN-RESIDENCE

Join us at Quirk on Thursday, July 18 from 6-8 pm for a special reception to welcome new artist-in-residence, Taylor Zarkades King.

Taylor is a recent graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University's MFA program in Craft/Material Studies. Formally trained as a metalsmith, Taylor's craft based practice moves between production work made at a jewelers bench and conceptual work made in a studio that finds its form through larger configurations of wood, fiber, print, and re-contextualized objects. Through her use of coded material language and comedic mimicry she creates and choreographs strange but familiar objects into relational installations— each form hinting at another, deflecting a central gaze in favor of a horizon. Taylor's current research focuses on nuanced orientations of queer kinship, gender, desire, and home.

The residency program, established by Quirk and operated in partnership with The Visual Art Center of Richmond, provides artists with the opportunity to focus on the development of their work while establishing connections within Richmond's vibrant art community. Quirk provides resident artists with a live/work space in the downtown Arts District while VisArts offers unlimited access to their state-of-the-art facilities, studios, and classes.

Taylor officially began her residency after graduation in May 2019 and will serve as Quirk + VisArts' artist-in-residence through December 2019. Look for more information about Taylor's upcoming trunk show and solo exhibition at Quirk as well as classes taught at VisArts' and participation in this year's Craft + Design.

Our welcome reception for Taylor Zarkades King will be held in Quirk's Main Gallery Thursday, July 18 from 6-8 pm. Taylor will have examples of her recent work as well as new jewelry and wearable pieces for sale.