QUIRK RECEPTION: SUSIE GANCH, "HAVE A NICE DAY"

“Please recycle this bag.”

“Please reuse this bag.”

“Get an enviro-credit of 10 cents by refusing a new plastic bag.”

Feel good about yourself and these actions knowing that you are helping our planet. The devastating truth, however, is far darker and more pessimistic. Under 10% of what is put in recycling bins across this country is actually recycled. Have A Nice Day is an investigation of one artists curiosity to collaborate with and ultimately make friends with the insidious yet exceedingly useful material: plastic.

Susie Ganch is an artist and educator living in Richmond, Virginia where she is Interim Chair for the Department of Craft/Material Studies at Virginia Commonwealth University. She also serves as Director of Radical Jewelry Makeover, an international jewelry mining and recycling project that continues to travel across the country and abroad. Susie received her MFA from University of Wisconsin-Madison. Her work has been featured in gallery and museum exhibitions and is included in the public collections of LACMA, Asheville Art Museum, MFA Boston, Fuller Craft Museum, Metal Museum, and Quirk Hotel, among others.

Have A Nice Day will be on view in Quirk's Main Gallery October 31 through December 1. Please join us for a special reception with the artist on Thursday, November 7 from 5-8 pm.