QUIRK Reception: Sarah Hand, "Curious Confections"

Join us on Thursday, August 8 from 5-8 pm for the opening of Sarah Hand's new solo exhibition in our Main Gallery, "Curious Confections," a collection of brand new pieces from one of our very favorite local artists and magic-makers.

"'Curious Confections' is a ramble through the odd recall of childhood into the unknown country of the future. Inspired by snacks, vintage candy, American folk art, and children’s books, the subject matter and techniques (crayon rubbings, simple shapes, scribbles) play together to illustrate the idea of memory: idyllic, foggy, layered, and off-kilter. From bedtimes to birthday parties, we hold on to truest, most tender parts of ourselves.

Our minds are containers of everything we’ve ever experienced. I’m fascinated and terrified of the universes we keep inside the tiny attic of our brain. Exploring shapes of birds, faces, flowers, and other common subjects is my way of examining how the simple becomes the symbol from our earliest years. Recording these impressions in bright, cheerful color and sketchy lines and layers is an act of love for every little memory."

Richmond, Virginia based artist, Sarah Hand makes narrative paintings, illustrations, and paper maché sculptures inspired by her love of color, and feelings of connection and wonder about the world we live in. Layers and layers of paint, colored pencil, crayon, and pastel add depth to her simple, warmhearted subject matter.

Sarah teaches paper maché sculpture to all ages at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond and the VMFA Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, and hosts a monthly drawing night at Studio Two Three.