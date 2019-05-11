QUIRK POP-UP: POLISHED CONCRETE

Join us on Sat, May 11th for a jewelry pop-up showcasing the line Polished Concrete created by Norfolk-based designer, Brittney Mayes.

After graduating from Virginia Commonwealth University's School of the Arts in 2010, Brittney moved to Los Angeles to further her education in Visual Design at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) where she worked at a jewelry boutique until graduation and first learned that she had a knack for this craft. Raw brass, rubber, hand-blown glass and granite stones are some of the materials you can find throughout her creations. Industrial and minimal are also words that can be used to describe Brittney's personal aesthetic within interior and exterior design, but you can also see it clearly in the Polished Concrete Launch Collection.

Brittney’s intent for designing jewelry is to erase the lines and conform parallelism between art, science and everyday life. Over the years she has learned that the more you are connected to a design or final product, the more everything has to be just right. It has to feel good; for yourself, as the designer, the brand, and most importantly, the client. That's why everything is handmade -- its the connection. Making art relate-able by taking familiar elements from her career and using them in unfamiliar and contemporary ways has proved to be effortless. "I want people to think of my jewelry as wearable art, handmade sculptural designs, that are both timeless and trendy - such as buildings."

In light of her grandmother's battle with dementia, 10% of every purchase at the Quirk Pop-up will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association.