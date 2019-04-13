QUIRK POP-UP: MINX AND WILD

Jewelry designer Joellen Randall of Minx and Wild will be holding a special two-day pop-up in the Main Gallery on Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14.

Joellen launched Minx and Wild in the summer of 2018. She is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and is a full-time graphic designer. She began making jewelry at age 15 and continues to hone her design skills. It wasn’t until 2015 when she took her first metalsmithing class that she felt her calling. As with all spiritual callings, it took her three years to hone her design skills before she made her first pair of earrings, the Aqua Aura Quartz.

Growing up, she was always fascinated with crystals and the magic behind how they are formed. She is a firm believer in the healing properties of crystals and uses her intuition to select each one for her designs. All of her creations are handmade with high-quality materials.

Visit www.minxandwild.com to view other unique pieces in her collection.

Saturday, April 13th 10am - 5pm

Sunday, April 14th 10am - 4pm