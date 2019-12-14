QUIRK Pop-Up: Mimosas With Joseph & JS (and Robby Mook)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and the season just wouldn’t be complete without Quirk’s favorite holiday tradition, Mimosas with Joseph & JS (and, of course, the guest of honor, Robby Mook).

This year’s event will feature a special selection of gifts curated by Joseph and JS including some of their favorite books, artwork, holiday decor, and locally made items. While you're here, you may also enjoy Quirk’s exhibitions, Sparkle Plenty, the annual jewelry show featuring work from Radical Jewelry Makeover’s Artist Project (Main Gallery), Amanda Gough’s solo show, "Cigarettes and Champagne Cocktails" (Pink Gallery), and Studio Two Three’s group show, "Womxn And Them" (The Mezzanine), celebrating the female-identifying members of S23.

Stop by, shop, and let Quirk’s friendly staff wrap your gifts while you enjoy a mimosa (or two!) with good friends and celebrate the season.