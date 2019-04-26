QUIRK Opening: Sami Cronk, "For you (and me)"

Join us this Friday, April 26th at 5 pm on the Mezzanine of Quirk Hotel for the opening reception of "For you (and me)", a solo exhibition by Sami Cronk.

For you (and me) is a collection of new paintings, drawings, and objects. This body of work was created through playing with bold colors and utilizing different papers/surfaces. It’s a showcase of fruits, florals, and/or items you might find in your kitchen, garden, or cupboard, alongside various dreamed-up phenomenon.

Sami Cronk is a mixed media artist based in Richmond, Virginia. Her process focuses on the connection between illustration and 3D objects, color palettes, and mark making. Inspiration for her work comes from day-to-day moments, material studies, animals, children’s books, plants, shapes, and nostalgia

This show begins Friday, April 26 and runs through June 2, 2019 on the Mezzanine Gallery. It will feature brand new prints, paintings, and other delightful treats from an artist near and dear to the Quirk Family.