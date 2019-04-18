QUIRK OPENING: ANA RENDICH, "IN THE NAME OF HOPE"

Ana Rendich will exhibit her work at Quirk for the very first time in her solo show, In The Name Of Hope. Join us on Thursday, April 18 from 5 to 8 pm to see Ana's newest pieces in Quirk's Pink Gallery.

In The Name of Hope is intended to bring comfort in a time of emotional pain, sorrow, and tragedy. Loss, displacement, and hope are some of the subjects that regenerate me. My use of silicone, oils, and resins inherently implies transparency. The colors are set as a healing tool, placed with softness and sentiment (without being sentimental). This exhibition is not about the attention to color itself, but rather, it is a meditation on emotions, relationships, and feelings that take root and grow as in nature; essential to the development of the soul. Despite the subject matter, the paintings in this exhibition are meant to be uplifting, their subjects serene and ultimately defiant of their circumstances.

Ana Rendich is an Argentine American artist living and working in Spotsylvania, Virginia. She studied at the Superior Institute of Art of the Teatro Colón and at the University del Salvador in Buenos Aires as well as the National Academy of Design in New York. Her work has been featured in juried exhibitions, museums, and galleries throughout the United States. In addition to being included in major publications, her paintings can be found in private collections including those of the Sienna Art Institute and the J. Paul Getty Museum.

In The Name Of Hope will be on view April 18 through June 2.