Quirk Hotel's Tree Trimming & Toy Drive for ChildSavers

The Quirk Hotel 201 W Broad St, Virginia 23220

Quirk Hotel wants you to help trim the tree on November 28th! Bring a pink ornament for the Christmas tree or a toy, to be donated to ChildSavers, and receive a seasonal drink!

The Quirk Hotel 201 W Broad St, Virginia 23220
