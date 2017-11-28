Quirk Hotel wants you to help trim the tree on November 28th! Bring a pink ornament for the Christmas tree or a toy, to be donated to ChildSavers, and receive a seasonal drink!
Quirk Hotel's Tree Trimming & Toy Drive for ChildSavers
The Quirk Hotel 201 W Broad St, Virginia 23220
The Quirk Hotel 201 W Broad St, Virginia 23220 View Map
Kids & Family
Most Popular
Custom of the Country
Virginia's love affair with the drama and glamour of steeplechase. more
The Proof is in the Pudding
Our old favorite, bread pudding, gets a modern boost with unexpected ingredients both savory and sweet. more
Eye on the Prize
Big dreams and bold moves are transforming Virginia Beach into a city of the future. more