QUIRK HOLIDAY POP-UP: HEATHER DONOHUE

Join us and Heather Donohue on Saturday, December 7th, for her pop-up show at Quirk Gallery, where you’ll find a selection of whimsical ornaments, vintage-inspired felt Christmas stockings, unusual estate sale treasures, and other holiday delights!

Minneapolis based artist, Heather Donohue has been dreaming up and selling crafts since childhood. If social media had existed, you could look up blog posts about the pom pom business budding from her fourth-grade school desk. Or pin a pic of her latest polymer clay Santa face magnets. Or re-tweet about the craft sale where she’s selling miniature polymer clay food with her mom. These days, there are instagram posts about Christmas stockings and fairytale mushrooms. Heather’s work has appeared in architecturaldigest.com, Redbook, Condé Nast’s Brides “Aisle Say” blog, New Jersey Bride, Mpls. St. Paul Magazine, Craftzine.com blog, supernaturale.com, inhabitots.com, and newyorkmetro.com.

Come by for this special opportunity to view and shop her beautiful handmade holiday pieces and meet the artist on December 7th from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm.