Quirk Current Exhibitions Quirk Represents Quirk Products Information About Contact Events Blog 207 W Broad St Richmond, VA 23220 United States 8043406036 INDIGO MOON JEWELS + EMILY WICKS CERAMICS TRUNK SHOW

About Lisa Miller + Indigo Moon Jewels:

Inspired by the natural world, the sea, and the stars, Indigo Moon Jewels offers unique handcrafted jewelry made with precious metals, gemstones, and treasures from the sea. Each piece is made entirely by hand with love and care, to ensure a top quality item for you to cherish forever. Every jewel is filled with a special magic from the earth, and has special metaphysical properties and unique meanings. All of these treasures spark a special connection between the wearer and the magic of Mother Nature, reminding us of her endless beauty. Made for the wild and free, the adventurers, and the dreamers of this incredible world.

From a very young age, Lisa Miller loved to create and imagine, constantly thinking of new ideas and finding new inspiration everywhere she looked. Painted seashells, beaded necklaces, dress up, and collecting all sorts of treasures from the earth were just the beginning. While exploring metalsmithing techniques in college, she began to incorporate non-traditional materials in her designs including pieces from her seashell and sea glass collection as well as natural stones of many shapes and colors. Miller believes that jewelry is more than just a fashion accessory. Jewelry can remind us of special memories, special people, special places, and can make us feel more like ourselves. Jewelry can make you feel powerful, confident, and magical. The goal of Indigo Moon Jewels is to provide the perfect item to spark a little magic in your life. All of the pieces from Indigo Moon are handmade by Miller in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Emily Wicks Ceramics:

Through the materiality of clay and fiber I explore craft processes and their inherent relationship with the body. Making is an intuitive and physical action between my body and these materials. I respond to them and creates artifacts of my movements. These indexical traces simultaneously address themes of presence and absence. This trace remains evident in my vessels indicating a finger, a hand, a stroke of my movements and by mere function ask others to share their trace as well. This dichotomy of function and pure form in my practice is sustained by a connection to the body, my body.

Emily Wicks was born in Seattle, WA and currently resides in Richmond, VA. Wicks received her BFA in Craft + Material Studies in 2016 from Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts, concentrating in Ceramics and Textiles. She is the Program Coordinator at Quirk Gallery, a Ceramics Instructor at the Visual Arts Center and Co-Founder of Hand / Thrown, a collective ceramics studio in Richmond, VA. In 2018 she was awarded a city of Richmond CultureWorks Grant to support the opening of her collective ceramics studio Hand / Thrown. She works in both installation and functional ceramics; making pieces that focus on the materiality of clay and fiber, the body, and ephemerality. Her work has been exhibited locally and nationally; including group exhibitions at the Visual Arts Center in Richmond (2018), NCECA VCUHaul in Rhode Island (2015) and Kansas City (2016), and VCU Arts NASAD Accreditation Exhibition (Ceramics Representative) in Richmond (2016).