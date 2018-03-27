QuickBooks Training Seminar with Amanda Williams

Where:
Increase Expert
630 Wyndhurst Drive, Suite F
Lynchburg, Virginia 24502
-------------------------------------
Overview:
QuickBooks Training Registration: A 4-hour workshop covering QuickBooks Basics.
Topics include: Getting starting with QuickBooks and purchasing the right version,
Setting up QuickBooks, Choosing your preferences and Working with Lists and Centers.
--------
When:
Tuesday, March 27, 2018 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM EDT
---------
EVENT REGISTRATION: http://conta.cc/2BpGmYt
Registration Fee: $49.00
Registration Fee after Thursday, February 15, 2018: $59.00
--------
Notes:
http://www.increase.expert/