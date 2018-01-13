QuickBooks Training Seminar with Amanda Williams

Overview:
This seminar covers QuickBooks Basics
through Advanced. The seminar is taught by
Amanda Williams, Central Virginia Business
Consultant and QuickBooks Certified
ProAdvisor, and is designed for the beginner
through the experienced user. Each participant will receive a
QuickBooks Training Manual and a
coupon for 20% off QuickBooks Pro,
Premier, QuickBooks Online
---------------------------------
EVENT REGISTRATION: http://conta.cc/2jZHM1N
Registration Fee: $179.00
Registration after December 15, 2017: $229.00
----------------------------------
Notes:
*All demonstrations will be done on the projector
screen, so laptops are not required for this class.