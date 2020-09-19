An all original, new musical production titled “Queen of the People’s Hearts” opens September 19, 2020 (2pm and 7pm) at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas, VA. “Queen of the People’s Hearts” brings to life one of the most beloved figures of our time – Diana, Princess of Wales. A collaborative effort between National Washington Opera singer Dr. Angela Knight, and local song writer/producer Randal F. Dewey, “Queen of the People’s Hearts” elegantly balances popular music with an operatic lushness that reflects both Princess Diana and her complicated life. Visit www.queenofthepeopleshearts.com for ticket information.
Queen of the People's Hearts
Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110
Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110
Theater & Dance
Jun 5, 2020Jun 7, 2020
Jun 5, 2020Jun 7, 2020
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more