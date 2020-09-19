An all original, new musical production titled “Queen of the People’s Hearts” opens September 19, 2020 (2pm and 7pm) at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas, VA. “Queen of the People’s Hearts” brings to life one of the most beloved figures of our time – Diana, Princess of Wales. A collaborative effort between National Washington Opera singer Dr. Angela Knight, and local song writer/producer Randal F. Dewey, “Queen of the People’s Hearts” elegantly balances popular music with an operatic lushness that reflects both Princess Diana and her complicated life. Visit www.queenofthepeopleshearts.com for ticket information.