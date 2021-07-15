Quality Time at the Branch Museum of Architecture and Design

As many people across the globe experienced in 2020, this group of artists was separated without warning. The conclusion of their college careers didn’t quite feel like an end and all plans went awry. A year later, this exhibition marks the reunion of these artists. Although they have since scattered far and wide, their artwork can return to the city of Richmond again.

Artwork is an extension of the artist themselves – an offering of their inner thoughts to the viewer. It’s an intimate gesture of sharing. Quality Time brings together a variety of artists with equally diverse experiences reflected in their art ranging from paintings to sculptures and books to video. The artists themselves may not be able to see each other in person, but at least their work can spend some quality time together. We hope you will come to spend some time with the pieces and maybe get to know the artists while you’re at it.