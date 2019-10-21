QT8: THE FIRST EIGHT

Google Calendar - QT8: THE FIRST EIGHT - 2019-10-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - QT8: THE FIRST EIGHT - 2019-10-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - QT8: THE FIRST EIGHT - 2019-10-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - QT8: THE FIRST EIGHT - 2019-10-21 00:00:00

Paragon Village 51 Town Centre Blvd, City of Fredericksburg, Virginia 22407

Dive into the mind of Quentin Tarantino as Wood Entertainment and Fathom Events bring QT8: THE FIRST EIGHT to theatres for a one-night premiere event. Quentin Tarantino is the most influential filmmaker of the past 30 years. His bloody, talky, nonlinear films pull together dozens of influences to form bracingly original cinematic events. In a Hollywood that worships at the altar of franchises and remakes, Tarantino's films are the best kind of tentpoles - wholly unique cinematic visions from a filmmaker at the peak of his powers. Take a journey through Tarantino's first 8 films, narrated by the actors and collaborators who have worked with him, plus see exclusive bonus interview content.

Info

Paragon Village 51 Town Centre Blvd, City of Fredericksburg, Virginia 22407 View Map
Film, This & That
540-785-7328
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - QT8: THE FIRST EIGHT - 2019-10-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - QT8: THE FIRST EIGHT - 2019-10-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - QT8: THE FIRST EIGHT - 2019-10-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - QT8: THE FIRST EIGHT - 2019-10-21 00:00:00
Take A Ride

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular