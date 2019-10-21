Dive into the mind of Quentin Tarantino as Wood Entertainment and Fathom Events bring QT8: THE FIRST EIGHT to theatres for a one-night premiere event. Quentin Tarantino is the most influential filmmaker of the past 30 years. His bloody, talky, nonlinear films pull together dozens of influences to form bracingly original cinematic events. In a Hollywood that worships at the altar of franchises and remakes, Tarantino's films are the best kind of tentpoles - wholly unique cinematic visions from a filmmaker at the peak of his powers. Take a journey through Tarantino's first 8 films, narrated by the actors and collaborators who have worked with him, plus see exclusive bonus interview content.