The Valentine’s popular Controversy/History series is partnering with Richmond 300, the city’s master planning process, to explore big questions about the kind of city we hope to become. By comparing the debates of the past with contemporary data and modern issues, we will explore how Richmond’s complicated history can help us shape our shared future.

On Feb. 4, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m., join us for "Who's Putting Our House in Order?" where we’ll discuss the city's eviction and housing challenge. This event is free and open to the public.