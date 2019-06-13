Join us for a talk with Dr. David Gerleman, Professor at George Mason University and one of NSLM’s John H. Daniels Fellows, as he discusses the burning and rebuilding of the Lincoln White House Stables. $10 admission, free to NSLM members
“Put Crepe on Your Hat”: The Burning and Rebuilding of the Lincoln White House Stables
National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117
