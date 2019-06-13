“Put Crepe on Your Hat”: The Burning and Rebuilding of the Lincoln White House Stables

Join us for a talk with Dr. David Gerleman, Professor at George Mason University and one of NSLM’s John H. Daniels Fellows, as he discusses the burning and rebuilding of the Lincoln White House Stables. $10 admission, free to NSLM members

National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117 View Map
