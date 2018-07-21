Purcellville Wine & Food Festival

Nestled ‘In the Heart of DC’s Wine Country’ in the charming town of Purcellville, VA, this annual July event has drawn thousands of attendees and won several awards in its seven year history! Enjoy a variety of amazing local wineries, craft breweries, gourmet foods, musicians and wine related art and accessories. While you’re here, sip and unwind in the Arts in the Garden area as local artists demonstrate their creativity. Spend the day or weekend in Purcellville and discover its’ treasures, there’s something for everyone, and you’ll come away making plans to return. Wineries and vineyards will be sampling a wide array of varietals helping you taste and learn about each one. While you’re here, visit the numerous local award-winning wineries within minutes of downtown, Loudoun County’s first distillery since Prohibition, several breweries, a great selection of eclectic boutiques, a wide array of restaurants and regular weekend entertainment the whole family will enjoy during this beautiful all day outdoors event.

The Festival is hosted by The Town of Purcellville. For more information, visit http://purcellvillewineandfood.com and follow us on Facebook PurcellvilleWineandFoodFestival

Ticket Prices: Early Bird $20, General Admission $30, VIP $275