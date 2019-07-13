Purcellville Wine & Food Festival

Purcellville’s annual, award-winning Wine & Food Festival is a celebration of local wineries, breweries, unique foods, artisan vendors, and a variety of entertainment in the heart of DC’s Wine Country. Additionally, Arts in the Garden, hosted by the Purcellville Arts Council will feature local artists demonstrating their creative process. Enjoy live music performances in Dillon’s Woods and at the Art in the Garden area. The popular VIP experience provides early entry into the festival at 1:00pm, reserved seating and wine glasses for six, 12 tasting tickets and three bottles of wine. VIPs get to experience the event in a comfortable, intimate setting. The Purcellville Wine & Food Festival will be held in the historic Dillon’s Woods behind the baseball stadium. Known for its majestic white oak trees and abundant shade, the park is the ideal spot for a summer festival with friends, family, and great wine and food.

Fireman's Field 250 South Nursery Ave., Town of Purcellville, Virginia 20132 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
5407512390
