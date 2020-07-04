Purcellville's Annual 4th of July Parade

Historic Downtown Purcellville 21st Street, Town of Purcellville, Virginia 20132

Purcellville’s Annual 4th of July parade will kick off at 12:30 p.m. Show your patriotic pride with family, friends, and neighbors and join in America’s birthday celebration! The theme for the 2020 parade is “Lady Liberty.”

The parade route starts at Loudoun Valley High School continues on Maple Avenue, turns right onto Main Street, followed by a left onto Nursery Avenue, and concludes at Emerick Elementary School. The parade route will be closed to through traffic from approximately 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. As a convenience for families with small children or those with sensitive hearing, a “quiet zone” will be designated on Main Street along the parade route. Marked by signage, the quiet zone is a section of the parade route void of canon fire, sirens, and loud music from participants.

Historic Downtown Purcellville 21st Street, Town of Purcellville, Virginia 20132
