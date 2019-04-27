Purcellville Music & Arts Festival

The annual Purcellville Music and Arts Festival, hosted by the Purcellville Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, includes multiple stages to feature a wide range of musical entertainment. Enjoy the charming park setting in historic Dillon’s Woods where there will be live music, displays and information from regional organizations, and artisan and food vendors. There will also be an art show inside the Bush Tabernacle that showcases local and regional artists and art organizations. The event is family-friendly and is free and open to the public. Pets are also welcome (required to be on a leash and please clean-up after your pet). Nestled in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Purcellville is a great destination for this free outdoor family-friendly festival!