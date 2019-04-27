Purcellville Music & Arts Festival

to Google Calendar - Purcellville Music & Arts Festival - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Purcellville Music & Arts Festival - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Purcellville Music & Arts Festival - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 iCalendar - Purcellville Music & Arts Festival - 2019-04-27 12:00:00

Fireman's Field 250 South Nursery Ave., Town of Purcellville, Virginia 20132

The annual Purcellville Music and Arts Festival, hosted by the Purcellville Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, includes multiple stages to feature a wide range of musical entertainment. Enjoy the charming park setting in historic Dillon’s Woods where there will be live music, displays and information from regional organizations, and artisan and food vendors. There will also be an art show inside the Bush Tabernacle that showcases local and regional artists and art organizations. The event is family-friendly and is free and open to the public. Pets are also welcome (required to be on a leash and please clean-up after your pet). Nestled in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Purcellville is a great destination for this free outdoor family-friendly festival!

Info

Fireman's Field 250 South Nursery Ave., Town of Purcellville, Virginia 20132 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
5407512390
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Purcellville Music & Arts Festival - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Purcellville Music & Arts Festival - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Purcellville Music & Arts Festival - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 iCalendar - Purcellville Music & Arts Festival - 2019-04-27 12:00:00
Join the Crowd

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular