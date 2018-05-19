The Purcellville Music & Arts Festival is an annual event celebrating Purcellville's community, history, and diverse culture. The festival will be held at the beautiful Fireman’s Field located behind the Historic Bush Tabernacle, 250 South Nursery Avenue. This free, family friendly festival appeals to all ages; featuring three outdoor stages and one indoor stage, hosting a wide range of entertainment, art exhibits and competitions, workshops, crafts and games, and a variety of local foods and beverages. Nestled in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Purcellville is great for this all day, outdoor festival that is sure to provide fun entertainment for the entire family!

The festival is hosted by the Purcellville Parks & Recreation Advisory Board. For more information please follow us on Facebook PurcellvilleParksandRecreation or visit www.purcellvillemusicandartsfestival.com.

The festival is free and open to the public.