Pumpkin Paint and Sip at Breaux Vineyards

to Google Calendar - Pumpkin Paint and Sip at Breaux Vineyards - 2019-10-06 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pumpkin Paint and Sip at Breaux Vineyards - 2019-10-06 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pumpkin Paint and Sip at Breaux Vineyards - 2019-10-06 12:00:00 iCalendar - Pumpkin Paint and Sip at Breaux Vineyards - 2019-10-06 12:00:00

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132

This Fall Special Sip & Paint event will be a great time for ALL!

Join us on Sunday, Oct. 6th from 12-3 pm for a fun afternoon of laughing, listening to music and creating a fall-themed one-of –a-kind masterpiece with Creative Mankind at Breaux Vineyards.

This event includes all art supplies, an awesome staff, great music and a lot of fun. Cost is $35.00 per person.

Don’t worry! Absolutely NO art experience is necessary! Creative Mankind’s talented instructors will walk you through every step of your creative process!

We will have great wine, and delicious tid-bits available for purchase.

SEATS ARE LIMITED SO REGISTER SOON!

Info

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132 View Map
Crafts, Food & Drink Event, This & That
5406686299
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Pumpkin Paint and Sip at Breaux Vineyards - 2019-10-06 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pumpkin Paint and Sip at Breaux Vineyards - 2019-10-06 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pumpkin Paint and Sip at Breaux Vineyards - 2019-10-06 12:00:00 iCalendar - Pumpkin Paint and Sip at Breaux Vineyards - 2019-10-06 12:00:00
Take A Ride

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular