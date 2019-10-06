Pumpkin Paint and Sip at Breaux Vineyards

This Fall Special Sip & Paint event will be a great time for ALL!

Join us on Sunday, Oct. 6th from 12-3 pm for a fun afternoon of laughing, listening to music and creating a fall-themed one-of –a-kind masterpiece with Creative Mankind at Breaux Vineyards.

This event includes all art supplies, an awesome staff, great music and a lot of fun. Cost is $35.00 per person.

Don’t worry! Absolutely NO art experience is necessary! Creative Mankind’s talented instructors will walk you through every step of your creative process!

We will have great wine, and delicious tid-bits available for purchase.

SEATS ARE LIMITED SO REGISTER SOON!