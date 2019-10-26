PUMPKIN CARVING CLASS

Ritz Carlton Tysons Corner 1700 Tysons Blvd., McLean, Virginia 22102

The Ritz-Carlton's talented culinary team will have your little witches and vampires embracing their artistic skills as they design their very own pumpkin lantern.

$58 per person, inclusive of tax and gratuity, suitable for children 6 and up.

Crafts, Kids & Family
