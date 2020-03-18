Applauded as “a perfect encapsulation of today’s trends in chamber music,” the award-winning PUBLIQuartet lends a fresh perspective to the music scene. Dedicated to presenting new works, PUBLIQuartet’s genre-bending programs not only expand the techniques and aesthetic of the traditional string quartet, but also present a wide variety of under-represented music and contemporary composers.
PUBLIQuartet
Bright Box Theater 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, Virginia 22601
Concerts & Live Music
Aug 24, 2019
