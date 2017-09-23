Publick Days & Godspeed from Jamestown Settlement

One of our most popular events that takes place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Join us for our signature annual celebration of the 1611 founding of the Citie of Henricus. Watch 400 years of history come to life with living history re-enactments, military drills and musket firings, craftsmen and blacksmiths, 17th-century medicinal demonstrations, Virginia Indian activities, historical children’s games and crafts, storytelling and more.

The 400th anniversary of the death of Pocahontas and Rev. Alexander Whitaker will be commemorated. Tour 17th-century ship replica, Godspeed from Jamestown Settlement. Our largest and most popular annual event.

Cost: Free admission

Parking: $5/vehicle