Public Tour: Fashion in Art

Maier Museum of Art at Randolph College 1 Quinlan Street, Lynchburg, Virginia 24503

Explore changes in clothing, accessories, and hairstyles from the 19th – 21st centuries as seen in Randolph College's Collection and the current exhibition, "Passages: An Installation in Progress by Cheryl Harper" (Feb. 28-April 12, 2020).

"Passages" is a site-specific installation, exploring themes of heritage, identity, persecution and privilege. The installation is from a female point of view and includes original family wedding dresses overlaid with other clothing and accessories owned by mothers, grandmothers, and great-grandmothers.

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Leisure & Recreation
4349478136
