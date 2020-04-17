Public Opening, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Artmobile

to Google Calendar - Public Opening, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Artmobile - 2020-04-17 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Public Opening, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Artmobile - 2020-04-17 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Public Opening, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Artmobile - 2020-04-17 17:00:00 iCalendar - Public Opening, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Artmobile - 2020-04-17 17:00:00

Maier Museum of Art at Randolph College 1 Quinlan Street, Lynchburg, Virginia 24503

Explore the VMFA’s new state-of-the-art traveling museum and art studio, launched in October 2018. The climate-controlled 53-foot Volvo trailer includes Wi-Fi to connect visitors with VMFA educators and interactive components to meet their 21st-century expectations. The main attraction of VMFA on the Road, however, is the opportunity for residents of the Commonwealth to see and experience works of art from the VMFA collection up close. VMFA on the Road is traveling to remote corners of Virginia by way of the museum’s Statewide Partners program, which includes 1,000 locations—from community centers and small museums to colleges and universities.

Also open to the public on Sat., April 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Info

Maier Museum of Art at Randolph College 1 Quinlan Street, Lynchburg, Virginia 24503 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Leisure & Recreation
4349478136
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Public Opening, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Artmobile - 2020-04-17 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Public Opening, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Artmobile - 2020-04-17 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Public Opening, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Artmobile - 2020-04-17 17:00:00 iCalendar - Public Opening, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Artmobile - 2020-04-17 17:00:00
Make Yourself At Home

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular