Public Humanities Cinema Project: Tongues untied (1989)

to Google Calendar - Public Humanities Cinema Project: Tongues untied (1989) - 2017-03-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Public Humanities Cinema Project: Tongues untied (1989) - 2017-03-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Public Humanities Cinema Project: Tongues untied (1989) - 2017-03-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Public Humanities Cinema Project: Tongues untied (1989) - 2017-03-21 19:00:00

Riverviews Artspace 901 Jefferson Street, Virginia 24504

Public Humanities Cinema project 2017

A public film screening and dialog series hosted by Andi Miller, Professor of Communication Studies and Art (Randolph College).

Tongues Untied is a 1989 semi-documentary film directed by Marlon Riggs. The film seeks, in its author's words to, "...shatter the nation's brutalizing silence on matters of sexual and racial difference."

A public discussion and open dialog on the black LGBT culture and in cinema will follow, lead by guest speaker J. Nikol Beckham and host Andi Miller.

Info

Riverviews Artspace 901 Jefferson Street, Virginia 24504 View Map

Film

Visit Event Website

434-847-7277

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Public Humanities Cinema Project: Tongues untied (1989) - 2017-03-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Public Humanities Cinema Project: Tongues untied (1989) - 2017-03-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Public Humanities Cinema Project: Tongues untied (1989) - 2017-03-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Public Humanities Cinema Project: Tongues untied (1989) - 2017-03-21 19:00:00

Travel With Us (Subscribe)

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular