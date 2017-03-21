Public Humanities Cinema Project: Tongues untied (1989)

Public Humanities Cinema project 2017

A public film screening and dialog series hosted by Andi Miller, Professor of Communication Studies and Art (Randolph College).

Tongues Untied is a 1989 semi-documentary film directed by Marlon Riggs. The film seeks, in its author's words to, "...shatter the nation's brutalizing silence on matters of sexual and racial difference."

A public discussion and open dialog on the black LGBT culture and in cinema will follow, lead by guest speaker J. Nikol Beckham and host Andi Miller.