Public Humanities Cinema Project: Tongues untied (1989)

Public Humanities Cinema project 2017
A public film screening and dialog series hosted by Andi Miller, Professor of Communication Studies and Art (Randolph College).
Tongues Untied is a 1989 semi-documentary film directed by Marlon Riggs. The film seeks, in its author's words to, "...shatter the nation's brutalizing silence on matters of sexual and racial difference."
A public discussion and open dialog on the black LGBT culture and in cinema will follow, lead by guest speaker J. Nikol Beckham and host Andi Miller.
Info
Riverviews Artspace 901 Jefferson Street, Virginia 24504 View Map
