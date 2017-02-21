Public Humanities cinema project: The Celluloid Closet (1995)

The Celluloid Closet

Public Humanities Cinema project 2017

A public film screening and dialog series hosted by Andi Miller, Professor of Communication Studies and Art (Randolph College)

The Celluloid Closet is a 1995 American documentary film directed and written by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman. The documentary interviews various men and women connected to the Hollywood industry to comment on various film clips and their own personal experiences with the treatment of LGBT characters in film.