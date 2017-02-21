Public Humanities cinema project: The Celluloid Closet (1995)

to Google Calendar - Public Humanities cinema project: The Celluloid Closet (1995) - 2017-02-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Public Humanities cinema project: The Celluloid Closet (1995) - 2017-02-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Public Humanities cinema project: The Celluloid Closet (1995) - 2017-02-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Public Humanities cinema project: The Celluloid Closet (1995) - 2017-02-21 19:00:00

Riverviews Artspace 901 Jefferson Street, Virginia 24504

The Celluloid Closet

Public Humanities Cinema project 2017

A public film screening and dialog series hosted by Andi Miller, Professor of Communication Studies and Art (Randolph College)

The Celluloid Closet is a 1995 American documentary film directed and written by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman. The documentary interviews various men and women connected to the Hollywood industry to comment on various film clips and their own personal experiences with the treatment of LGBT characters in film.

Info

Riverviews Artspace 901 Jefferson Street, Virginia 24504 View Map

Film

Visit Event Website

434-847-7277

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Public Humanities cinema project: The Celluloid Closet (1995) - 2017-02-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Public Humanities cinema project: The Celluloid Closet (1995) - 2017-02-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Public Humanities cinema project: The Celluloid Closet (1995) - 2017-02-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Public Humanities cinema project: The Celluloid Closet (1995) - 2017-02-21 19:00:00

Travel With Us (Subscribe)

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular