Psychic Medium and Ghost Hunting wtih JMarie Weekend

Belle Grove Plantation Bed & Breakfast 9221 Belle Grove Drive, Virginia 22485

JMarie will be coming to Belle Grove Plantation for two days of Private Readings and a Group Session. Due to popular demand, we have set all private readings at 30 minutes and will only have one person in the session at a time. The Group Session will be one hour.

Scheduled Times

Saturday, March 17th – Private Readings – One Person Only - 10am to 12:30 / 1:30pm to 4:30pm

Saturday, March 17t – Ghost Hunting with JMarie – 8pm to 9:30pm

Sunday, March 18th – Private Readings – One Person Only - 10am to 12pm / 12:30pm to 1:30pm

Costs

Half Private Readings – Single Person - $120 / half hour

Ghost Hunting with JMarie - $40

Overnight Suites are still available – We have taken the suites offline for exclusive use for this event. Please book directly by calling 540-621-7340.

Info
Health & Wellness, Leisure & Recreation, Talks & Readings
540-621-7340
