Beginning on May 17, join us as we unveil our newest exhibit: Proud to Serve and WWII: The First Convoy Along Ledo Road and the Aftermath of Hiroshima. Proud to Serve and WWII: The First Convoy Along Ledo Road and the Aftermath of Hiroshima will officially open on Friday, May 17 with a reception from 5-7:00 pm at the museum.

WWII: The First Convoy Along Ledo Road and the Aftermath of Hiroshima will feature never-before-published photos from the construction of the Ledo Road. The Ledo Raod was an undertaking of General Pick and was built to facilitate the overland transport of supplies from India to China during WWII to aid in the war effort against Japan.

WWII: The First Convoy Along Ledo Road and the Aftermath of Hiroshima will also feature unseen photos from Roanoker James Warren. Warren documented the immediate aftermath of the devastation in Hiroshima while serving as wartime photographer.

Proud to Serve will highlight uniforms, medals, and other artifacts from the Spanish-American War through Desert Storm.

There will also be oral history projects, lectures, and more in conjunction with this exciting exhibit, so stay tuned!