Progressive Sparkling Wine Class at Breaux Vineyards

All heads turn when we hear that POP telling us that a bottle of sparkling wine has been opened. We just know that a celebration is about to happen. But do we really know what goes into making a bottle of this wonderful beverage? This progressive tasting gives you a chance to taste our Breauxmance sparkling rosé wine at each step of its transformation from still wine to bubbles. We will be offering an additional 5% discount on our sparkling wines for class attendees. Class is $25.00 per person/ $20.00 for Cellar Club Members.