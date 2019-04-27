All heads turn when we hear that POP telling us that a bottle of sparkling wine has been opened. We just know that a celebration is about to happen. But do we really know what goes into making a bottle of this wonderful beverage? This progressive tasting gives you a chance to taste our Breauxmance sparkling rosé wine at each step of its transformation from still wine to bubbles. We will be offering an additional 5% discount on our sparkling wines for class attendees. Class is $25.00 per person/ $20.00 for Cellar Club Members.
Progressive Sparkling Wine Class at Breaux Vineyards
Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132
Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132
Apr 4, 2019
