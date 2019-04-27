Progressive Sparkling Wine Class at Breaux Vineyards

to Google Calendar - Progressive Sparkling Wine Class at Breaux Vineyards - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Progressive Sparkling Wine Class at Breaux Vineyards - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Progressive Sparkling Wine Class at Breaux Vineyards - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 iCalendar - Progressive Sparkling Wine Class at Breaux Vineyards - 2019-04-27 12:00:00

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132

All heads turn when we hear that POP telling us that a bottle of sparkling wine has been opened. We just know that a celebration is about to happen. But do we really know what goes into making a bottle of this wonderful beverage? This progressive tasting gives you a chance to taste our Breauxmance sparkling rosé wine at each step of its transformation from still wine to bubbles. We will be offering an additional 5% discount on our sparkling wines for class attendees. Class is $25.00 per person/ $20.00 for Cellar Club Members.

Info

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132 View Map
Food & Drink
5406686299
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Progressive Sparkling Wine Class at Breaux Vineyards - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Progressive Sparkling Wine Class at Breaux Vineyards - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Progressive Sparkling Wine Class at Breaux Vineyards - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 iCalendar - Progressive Sparkling Wine Class at Breaux Vineyards - 2019-04-27 12:00:00
Spice It Up

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular