“Fun, funny and alive!” Mel Brooks turned his iconic cult classic film into a record breaking musical for the stage. A hotshot Broadway producer, who has lost his luck and his partner in crime, attempt to create and produce the greatest failed Broadway show in history. They make a plan to raise $2 million, hire the worst director and actors, and choose the most offensive and doomed show. Although it seems fool proof, their plan may not be as smashing as these two clowns hope. This wildly hilarious comedy will carry you along a journey of dreams and friendship that is surprisingly genuine and poignant. The Producers received the most Tony Awards in theatre history and is considered to be one of the funniest shows ever written.

Please Note: An Open-Caption Performance of this production will be available on Thursday, October 17 at 2:00pm and Saturday, October 19 at 8:00pm.