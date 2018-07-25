Pro Sports Car Racing Preview Party

As an exclusive preview for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, North America’s premier sports car racing series taking place at VIRginia International Raceway in August, VIR and Michelin are hosting a VIP party event at Hardywood Brewing. Sample great craft beers, indulge in tasty eats, lay your eyes on the exotic cars on display and get an inside look at the world of professional sports car racing for an unforgettable night. A professional racing driver and race car will be on hand for pictures, autographs and questions.

VIR is hosting the headlining Michelin GT Challenge and entire IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship weekend, Aug. 17 to 19. The series features top racing professionals, nationally and globally, hitting the track in the most technologically advanced race cars, from Lamborghinis to Corvettes to BMWs.

Drivers top speeds of 190 miles per hour during the nearly three-hour race, dubbed the Michelin GT Challenge, that includes the “climbing esses,” a section of the course considered by many race drivers as one of the most challenging and intimidating in North America. It’s the culmination of the family-friendly weekend including testing, qualifying, car corrals, driver autograph sessions, team chats, tech talks and more.

Guests can come for a single day, multiple days throughout the weekend or even camp onsite on the expansive countryside property located at the border of Virginia and North Carolina – just a short drive from Richmond.

VIRginia International Raceway is one of America’s premier road courses, offering professional and amateur racing for modern and vintage classes while providing contemporary resort amenities, such as lodging, dining, a spa, an exclusive driver’s club, karting, off-road racing, shooting sports, skid pad and more.

The Hardywood Brewing preview party event will take place from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Tickets are not required and the public is invited to stop by anytime. For more information, visit www.virnow.com.

Address:

Hardywood Brewing

2408 – 2410 Ownby Lane

Richmond, VA 23220

Date and Time:

Wednesday, July 25

5:30 – 8:00 p.m.