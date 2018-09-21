Private Screening and Conversation: Love Dot Com

Be one of the first to see the upcoming independent film, Love Dot Com, in a private screening at VMFA on Friday, September 21, 2018 at 6 pm. Set in Washington, D.C., Love Dot Com, is a modern day opposites-attract romantic comedy that combines a traditional love story with the twists and turns of modern dating and urban life. The film will be followed by a conversation with Executive Producer B.K. Fulton, Producer Monty Ross and Director/Writer Charneice Fox, and moderated by Clovia Lawrence of KISS FM. Tickets for the private screening are limited, so book yours today!

Admission: $20 (VMFA members $15), available now online or in-person at the Visitor Services Desk. All proceeds benefit VMFA.