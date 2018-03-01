Prisoner Winery Dinner

Join us, Thursday, March 1, at Ruth's Chris Steak House in Tyson's Corner for an exciting five-course dinner featuring wines by The Prisoner Wine Company. The dinner, from 7-9pm, will be hosted by Constellation Wines Brand Manager Amy Hassall. The first course pairs the Blindfold White Blend Chardonnay with Falafel & Roasted Pumpkin Hummus, Garbanzo Beans, Toasted Pepitas with Tahini Dressing & Pumpkin Seed Oil. The second course offers the Thorn Merlot with our classic French Onion Soup with Gruyere Crust. The Prisoner Red Blend complements the Braised Short Ribs, Hearts of Palm and Parmesan Crisp for the third course. The fourth course pairs Cuttings Cabernet Sauvignon Blend with our Petite Filet Provencale with Stuffed Sweet Peppers and Horseradish Mashed Potatoes. The fifth course offers the Saldo Zinfandel with Strawberry Cheesecake & Crispy Chocolate Almond Bars. For more information or reservations, contact Yesim Isildak at 703-848-4290 or salestysonscorner@ruthschris.com . Seating is limited.