Join us, Thursday, March 1, at Ruth's Chris Steak House in Tyson's Corner for an exciting five-course dinner featuring wines by The Prisoner Wine Company. The dinner, from 7-9pm, will be hosted by Constellation Wines Brand Manager Amy Hassall. The first course pairs the Blindfold White Blend Chardonnay with Falafel & Roasted Pumpkin Hummus, Garbanzo Beans, Toasted Pepitas with Tahini Dressing & Pumpkin Seed Oil. The second course offers the Thorn Merlot with our classic French Onion Soup with Gruyere Crust. The Prisoner Red Blend complements the Braised Short Ribs, Hearts of Palm and Parmesan Crisp for the third course. The fourth course pairs Cuttings Cabernet Sauvignon Blend with our Petite Filet Provencale with Stuffed Sweet Peppers and Horseradish Mashed Potatoes. The fifth course offers the Saldo Zinfandel with Strawberry Cheesecake & Crispy Chocolate Almond Bars. For more information or reservations, contact Yesim Isildak at 703-848-4290 or salestysonscorner@ruthschris.com . Seating is limited.
Prisoner Winery Dinner
Ruth's Chris Steak House - Tyson's Corner 8521 Leesburg Pike Suite 150, Vienna, Virginia 22182
Ruth's Chris Steak House - Tyson's Corner 8521 Leesburg Pike Suite 150, Vienna, Virginia 22182 View Map
Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation
Feb 23, 2018
Most Popular
Trending Social
Charlottesville’s Common House presents a hip new twist on the old-school social club. more
Barbecue, Born and Raised
What authentic Viginia 'cue tastes like. more
Snow Country
A journey through Japan reveals a country where modern and ancient create a haunting harmony. more